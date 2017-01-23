© Waterford Whispers News

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has confirmed today that a proposed plan to build a wall between the United States will now go ahead, in a bid to stem the flow of 'American refugees' currently attempting to migrate from the Trump-led nation.Pena Nieto, who previously dismissed President Trump's proposal to build a 35 to 40 foot concrete wall at the cost of $8bn to the Mexican taxpayer, made the dramatic U-turn yesterday afternoon, following reports of a large scale immigration of people wishing to leave the 'land of the free'.So far over 500,000 people are already queueing at various border controls along the current Mexican/US border, forcing the Mexican president to temporarily restrict access to non-Mexicans wishing to escape Donald Trump's America."We've been queuing here since Friday," one father of four told WWN, "we've been made stay in a refugee camp along with other Americans. All I want to do is find a better quality of life for my family. Now we're stuck here in limbo".President Enrique Peña Nieto said he will continue the ban on all immigrants until the wall is built, and urged Americans not to waste their time attempting to cross the border without the appropriate documentation."Our borders are currently overwhelmed with overweight men, women and children from the United States of America," he said, "we have no other choice but to close our borders and build this wall to help secure our country".Emergency pop-up McDonald's restaurants have been erected along the border controls to help feed the starving refugees. The Mexican Navy reported it has saved several hundred people from drowning after trying to cross on makeshift rafts.In a harrowing incident, one desperate family attempted to cross on their 400lb father, who later had to be sunk after the rescue as emergency crews failed to hoist him to the helicopter.