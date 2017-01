© Cecilia Lanzar

Most of us don't expect to suddenly lose access to our home and belongings because they fell into a sink hole.But that's what happened to Cecilia Lanzar and her husband who live in East Brainerd last December.They are now stuck in limbo as their insurance company and engineers figure out what to do next.CECILIA LANZAR, HOMEOWNERShe knew that water had been flowing across her lawn from a broken water pump that belongs to Amberleigh Apartments on the hill above her home. And, according to city inspectors it had weakened her lawn .CECILIA "They been coming in almost everyday. By the 7th there was a bunch of them that came in and that's when they told us that we need to vacate our property because its not safe for us."Cecilia says the apartment complex owners admit the problem, she wonders who's going to pay for this mess?They told her the contents of the house are not covered. And although its considered a bit of a risk to go inside, Ms. Lanzar showed us her piano, which is now in the kitchen.CECILIA "I need to move my things, where am I going to move my things. I need to find a storage space..I need a place to live and like, movers, andThe city says the Lanzar's need professional engineers to study the problem, which Cecilia says she and her husband cannot afford that.For now, Cecilia and her husband are living in an apartment paid for by the insurance company. They're waiting to see who will move first to help them out.You can watch WDEF's video coverage here