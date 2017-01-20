© AFP 2016/ TORSTEN BLACKWOO

Humans, not climate changes as it was previously assumed, caused the extinction of the giant beasts that once roamed Australia, a new study proves.A team of researchers from Monash University in Victoria, Australia and the University of Colorado Boulder tried to reconstruct the past climate and ecosystems of the continent. They studied sediment core which is drilled in the Indian Ocean off the Australian coast, and analyzed chronological layers of material blown and washed into the ocean.The study was published in Nature Communications on January 20."The abundance of spores from a fungus called Sporormiella that thrived on the dung of plant-eating mammals, is good evidence for a lot of large mammals on the southwestern Australian landscape up until about 45,000 years ago," Gifford Miller, a CU Boulder Professor who participated in the study, said in a statement provided by the university.Miller said the extinction may have been caused by "imperceptible overkill." The killing of only one juvenile mammal per person per decade could have resulted in the extinction of a whole species in just a few hundred years.