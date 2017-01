GMO vaccine released a decade ago

The science bit

No cause and effect?

underreporting

The fact is, serious adverse effects are a real possibility and they may result in weeks, months, years or potentially even permanent effects that can dramatically alter a person's quality of life.

Anyone daring to suggest that a vaccine might present a risk, especially to children as the most vulnerable members of our society, are usually shot down in flames. Health authorities have tried their best to continue telling everyone that HPV vaccines (note use of plural as there are three different types available) are safe, despite ongoing research suggesting otherwise.The genetically engineered vaccine, first introduced for mass vaccination around 10 years ago, has been delivered to around 80 million girls, women and, in some countries, boys By August 2014 58 countries had introduced the vaccine into their immunisation schedules. According to the WHO, 80% of all cases of cervical cancer are linked to HPV, the key justification for giving the vaccine to young girls, occur in developing countries and are linked to sexual encounters at very young ages.Concerns around the safety of the vaccine began to arise in 2013 with reports of CRPS in Japan, POTS in Denmark and CFS in Holland.The study looked at case safety reports for HPV Vaccine in VigiBase , the WHO International database of suspected adverse drug reactions. Reports are received from pharmacovigilance centres in 124 countries who participate in the WHO Programme for International Drug Monitoring up to 1st January 2015. Cases including at least 2 reporting terms were included in the study.Analysis of data revealed a large number of reports with a pattern of AEs including. Reporting of AEs has taken place since the introduction of the vaccine and increased substantially in 2013 and 2014.Researchers used cluster analysis to look at 39,953 HPV safety reports from VigiBase, which were used in the Study. The reports were sorted into 4,116 clusters with 54 clusters containing 5 or more AE reports. The four largest clusters included 71% (28,502) of the safety reports analysed, which reported AE's included on the product label. On average the reports in these clusters only included a few AE terms (3-4), which were generally classified as non-serious.Four smaller clusters were found to include terms related to ongoing safety concerns. The most commonly reported AE's were headache, dizziness, fatigue and syncope. In more than 50% of the reports 3 out of the 4 most common AE's were reported. Compared with overall HPV reporting, these clusters included aThree of these smaller clusters contained a significant proportion of reports relating to POTS (58% - 61/106), CRPS (20% - 15/76) and CFS (37% - 32/87), although these terms were only reported in a small proportion of the total cases included (15% of 694 reports).Further analysis found consistency between the clusters in terms of less commonly reported AEs (such as), diagnostic procedure terms and impact on life including. The majority of the cases (77.5% of 694) included in these four clusters were considered relevant to ongoing safety concerns around this vaccine.The study was limited by the lack of information included in many of the reports in VigiBase, making it difficult to decide on clinical relevancy of reports.As would be expected, the study's authors comment that the AEs in VigiBase would representandMany studies to date have looked at specific terms in relation to AEs following vaccination with the HPV vaccine, but they did not consider co-reported events in the way this study has.The cluster analysis used in this study has revealed AEs reported following HPV vaccination that are serious and which overlap in signs and symptoms to recent safety signals for POTS, CRPS and CFS, but that haven't been diagnosed as such.The pro-vaccine lobby will almost certainly celebrate the author's statements that the study does not establish any proven causal association between these AEs and HPV vaccination. That is of course no surprise, as it's merely a cluster analysis of reported AEs and so was not of a design that could establish a cause and effect relationship. Given the nature of the reports, it's almost inconceivable that most of the nearly 40,000 cases received weren't related to the vaccines.What should we do now?We uphold the following:It is also imperative that parents, carers and children are given advice as to what other options are available to minimize the risk of HPV transmission, this centrally being related to avoiding unprotected sexual encounters, especially when under the age of 14.For more information on HPV and other vaccines, go to our Vaccine Choice campaign page