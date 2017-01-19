The ban, according to the Facebook bot

will extend across US president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

12 hours since the block, RT has not received any mails from Facebook

it seemed RT had rights but that the only option was to submit to Facebook's management system.

This is the first time RT has been blocked from posting to Facebook.

RT has been blocked from posting content to its Facebook page.RT's Head of Social media, Ivor Crotty, said "the live-rights striketo acknowledge rights acquired by broadcasters, and we hope it will be resolved in the short term.""While Facebook is a powerful distributor of live-streams it is struggling with the rights ramifications.," Crotty added.Here is the image of our post to Facebook and of the chat with Facebook Media, News & Publishing group.