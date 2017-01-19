© Fox News





A man claiming to lead a group that pays protesters millions of dollars a year was confronted and exposed as a fake by Tucker Carlson.The man, who could not produce identification to the Fox News Los Angeles bureau, said his name was "Dom Tullipso" and said he runs "Demand Protest", which allegedly pays individuals to protest at events.Prior to the interview, "Tullipso" said, his group was paying people to disrupt the inauguration ceremony for President-elect Donald Trump."This is a sham, your company isn't real, your website is fake," Carlson said, "This is a hoax. [Tullipso] is not your real name; we ran you through law enforcement-level background checks."Carlson noted that Tullipso's website claims he pays a retainer to 1,800 "operatives" that totals $54 million per year."Tullipso" said after receiving hate mail, he decided to swap positions and instead pay protesters to protest the anti-Trump demonstrators themselves.He told Carlson he is also very supportive of Julian Assange, Edward Snowden and Peyton Manning (sic)."By that time, Carlson was going along with the "performance art," as the man demanded the Roswell papers be released.He then asked "Tullipso" why he set up the phony website and whether it was all a ruse to get media outlets to report it."Be honest. Did you think we were gonna fall for it?" Tucker asked.Later in the show, Tucker noticed how many people were reacting to the segment on Twitter.Carlson lauded "Tullipso" as a "very skilled performance artist," especially for the Peyton Manning-Chelsea Manning bit.