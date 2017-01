© Getty Images



"HSBC's policies prohibit the financing of operations that are illegal, damage high conservation value forest/landscaping or violate the rights of workers and local people. HSBC does not knowingly provide financial services which directly support palm oil companies which do not comply with our policy. We are not aware of any current instances where customers are alleged to be operating outside our policy and where we have not taken, or are not taking, appropriate action."

"The damage being done to Indonesia's rainforests and air quality by destructive palm oil companies is one of the world's great environmental scandals, and HSBC's continued support for palm oil producers who deforest and increase the fire risk in Indonesia is only making matters worse.



"HSBC's funding is allowing these companies to expand their palm oil plantations, which means less rainforest, fewer orangutans, more carbon emissions, and thousands of deaths across Southeast Asia every year from air pollution.



"All of these issues need urgent action, and HSBC could be a big part of the solution, but right now they're still a big part of the problem. We're confident HSBC will listen to their customers and do the right thing."

A major British bank is financing the destruction of vast areas of rainforest in Indonesia, a new report claims.The London-based bank is part of a group that provided overto palm oil producers, according to Greenpeace International. Greenpeace alleges the companies have been involved in destroying vital rainforestSome producers are also accused ofHSBC's sustainability policy saysThe bank told The Independent it was "not aware" of any of its customers breaking the terms of its sustainability policy.In a statement, a spokesman said:The spokesman declined to comment on the details of loans provided to palm oil producers or confirm whether HSBC would be investigating the claims about it alleged customers.Jamie Woolley, Forests Campaigner for Greenpeace UK, said:Greenpeace trawled through financial records and company statements toIn one case, HSBC reportedly helped arrange two loans to Bumitama Agri Ltd., which the organisation alleges is responsible for clearing and planting 160,000 hectares of palm oil plantations in Indonesia - much of it land that was previouslyCampaigners have claimed much of thewithout proper permits or compensation paid to local communities. Bumitama has denied any wrongdoing.HSBC was also closely involved inAt the time, Bumitama said this move would allow it to "increase the size of our land bank and planted area through selective external acquisitions and additional concessions from the Indonesian government". It promised to turn an additional 13,000 hectares per year into palm oil plantations and "clear existing vegetation in such uncultivated land...for planting".In its prospectus, Bumitama boasted of its "aggressive planting programme" and said it had turned 120,000 hectares of land into palm oil plantations since 2004.A spokesperson for Bumitama told The Independent the company is "operating legally, in accordance to the various laws and regulations of Indonesia". They said the Singaporean stock exchange "has high level[s] of governance and would not have allowed us to be listed in Singapore if the legality of our plantations are in doubt". Bumitama was trialling a new approach to "ensuring there is no deforestation" and had launched a new sustainability policy in 2015.In 2013 thereleased images it said showedto make way for a Salim Group palm oil plantation. Campaigners said they rescued several of the orangutans, including two babies., has also been accused of using. A joint report published last year by the Rainforest Action Network, Indonesian labour rights groupand Washington-basedclaimed children as young as 13 were working on Indofood plantations, employees were being paid less than the minimum wage and female workers were made toAn assessment bywhich carries out assessments of members of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil industry group, last September claimed the company was paying some workers less than the minimum wage.The Salim Group did not respond to The Independent's request for comment.Last year, Franciscus Welirang, a director of Indofood, told the Jakarta Post his company operated within the law but admitted children sometimes helped on plantations. "Plantations in Indonesia are usually close to villages and thus there'she said. "There's a law in Indonesia and we are in compliance but there's also a culture that cannot be perceived as the same as Western culture."HSBC publicly says it will not be involved in financing deforestation.state: "HSBC will not knowingly finance operations that are illegal, fail to protect high conservation value forests/land or violate the rights of workers and local people."The company's October 2016 statement on climate changeand admits the destruction of forests is a 'particularly important' factor behind global warming.Analysis suggestsIndonesia has now surpassed Brazil as the country with the highest rate of deforestation. Across the world, up to 15 million hectares of forest are lost every year - equivalent to 48 football pitches every minute.The destruction of natural forests has been shown to be a leading factor behind global warming, asin the environment. 15 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions are estimated to be a result of deforestation.Deforestation and illegal hunting mean the number of orangutans in the world isDeforestation for palm oil plantations has also beenA study by scientists at Harvard and Columbia universities estimated almost