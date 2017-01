© Flickr/Jonathan Gross

An artificial intelligence headset that records brain waves, links them to the individual's moods, and then composes original music to uplift its user's feelings has been invented.The device, developed by a team of Japanese scientists from Osaka University and Tokyo City University and a research institute in Belgium, was unveiled on January 16, Japanese newspaper Asahi reported.The story reminds of the famous quotation from the movie "I, Robot" and makes us think again in what unexpected way computers might become better than us.According to the research group, conventional automatic music composition machines require the input of specific data about the characteristics of the music that the listener wants, but this system makes music directly in accordance with the listener's personal sensitivity.The AI headset is scheduled to be showcased at the 3d Wearable Expo in Tokyo on January 18-20, the report says.