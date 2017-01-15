Oregano is composed of several phytonutrients such as thymol and rosmarinic acid which have demonstrated to be extremely valuable antioxidants. These antioxidants drastically inhibit oxygen-based damages to cells throughout the human body. Many studies showed that oregano has a stronger antioxidant impact in the body than the two synthetic antioxidants regularly added in processed foods, namely BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene) and BHA (butylated bydroxyanisole).[3,4]
In a study published in the International Food Journal of Sciences and Nutrition in 2007, it was shown that drinking oregano tea does have antioxidant results as well as resulting in lowered LDL (bad cholesterol) levels.[5]
Anti-Cancer Properties
Many studies found that compounds in oregano can fight cancer. It contains the phytochemical Quercetin, which is known to slow cancer growth and also promote apoptosis.[6]
A study published in the June 2008 issue of the Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmacology found that oregano extract improved indicators of cancer in laboratory animals who had colon cancer, an effect the authors attributed to oregano's antioxidant properties.[7] Although these findings from the laboratory are encouraging, they still need confirmation in clinical studies with human subjects.
Oregano Tea Recipe to heal strep throat, sinusitis, & infections
- 4 to 6 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves
- 2 ½ cups water
- 1 tablespoon organic raw honey
- Tea strainer
- Cut the leaves to release the oil.
- Boil the water on the stove for 10 minutes.
- Add oregano leaves and allow to steep for five minutes.
- Strain and add the honey.
- Drink while hot to reap its maximum benefits.[8]
- Oregano tea uses:[9]
- Coughs, headaches, bronchial problems, swollen glands
- Depression, flu, head lice, warts, and athlete's foot.
- Eczema, ear infection, sprains, colds, and back pain.
- Lyme disease, colitis / gastrointestinal disorders, canker sores, E. coli - and try it for whatever ails you.
- Indigestion, excess gas, bloating, urinary problems
- Allergies, burns, bleeding, fatigue.
- Constipation, parasites, fungus