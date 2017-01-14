"This is the way the world ends

Not with a bang but a whimper." - T.S. Eliot

Probably Not Aliens

It could simply be that the weaker but wiser bacteria are surviving and reproducing while our 'antibacterial everything' culture has wiped out the hardy but stupid strains of pathogens. Recent science also reveals that plants have similar behaviors: It's not that bacteria are smarter now, but that we didn't realize before that their protective mechanisms are incredibly sophisticated and adaptable.

"I do believe that biofilm-producing bacteria are caused by overuse of antibiotics, among other inflammatory reactions in the body including toxic chemical exposure, inflammatory diets, and stress."



This Just In From Princeton

Researchers Need To Peddle Faster

Bacterial Biofilm: Persistent Persister Cells

Looking Through The Other End Of The Microscope

Quercus rubra (red oak)

Similax (sarsaparilla)

Urtica dioca (stinging nettle)

Unfiltered apple cider vinegar (orally)

Monolaurin

Andrographis

Oregano oil

