There are substantial human and toxicological studies (in mice and other lab animals) that suggest that exposure to these endocrine-disrupting chemicals, many of which are increasing in use, are contributing to female reproductive conditions," said Dr. Leonardo Trasande, associate professor of pediatrics at New York University School of Medicine.

In a new study, a team of researchers set out to estimate the health cost of two chemicals in the European Union - Phthalates and DDE.Both of these chemicals are known hormone disruptors and are found virtually everywhere in the Western world.But both have been strongly linked with "common" female reproductive issues, particularly endometriosis and fibroids.Between fibroids and endometriosis,DDE is actually a breakdown product of DDT that was banned for agricultural purposes by the United States and Europe in the 1970s. The product is still used for disease control and its agricultural residue still lingers in the environment.The researchers of the new study determined that 56,700 cases of fibroids in women in Europe were likely due to DDE exposure and 145,000 cases of endometriosis were likely caused by pthalates.The researchers estimate that the problems resulting from just these two chemicals would cost the European Union 1.41 billion Euros a year. It is important to note that this study only researched two chemicals, neither of which were BPA, and even more present hormone-disruptor.A previous estimate provided by a panel of experts suggested that endocrine-disrupting chemicals would cost Europe 157 billion Euros.While the costs are staggering, they are not the most important issue. Human progress is not measured by cost, but by human lives and the conditions in which they live.