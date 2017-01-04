In October 2016, a terrorist organization that has been known as the Taliban assaulted the Afghan town of Kunduz once again. It should be noted that the city is located on the very Afghan-Tajik border, therefore this development allowed the Republic of Tajikistan and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to test their effectiveness in fighting terrorism.Even though there were no incidents on the Tajik-Afghan border reported, Tajikistan raised its border guards on high alert, while deploying a number of regular army units to assist those. Over the years the republic grew accustomed to paying a great deal of attention to the situation on the border with its restless neighbor. However, as the security situation in Afghanistan keeps deteriorating, there's new measures to be taken to ensure security in the region. According to Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, in less than a year a total of 80 border outposts were built on the Tajik-Afghan border, while another 100 is being constructed now, while border guards receive additional training and equipment.For many years, the situation in Afghanistan remains primary concern of the CSTO. This war-torn country is one of the centers of international terrorism due to the fact that it is still plunged in a bitter armed conflict.One must note that Russia's largest military base outside of its territory, the notorious №201, is located in the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan. There's a wide range of units being constantly deployed here, starting with aviation, and ending with reconnaissance and tank units.In September 2016 Russia and Tajikistan conducted a massive antiterrorist drills at the Lyaur military range. A total of 800 servicemen and 200 armored vehicles were deployed to imitate the neutralization of a possible armed incursion.At the end of September 2016, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Nikolay Bordyuzha arrived to Tajikistan to hold a meeting with President Emomali Rahmon. Among other issues, the parties discussed the situation on the Afghan border. The officials stressed that situations looks fairly alarming, therefore there is a need to increase the combat readiness of the joint anti-terrorist forces operating in Tajikistan.In October 2016, Lyaur military range wintessed yet another round of antiterrorist drills. This time it was scout units of the №201 military base that tested their survival and combat skills in difficult mountainous terrain. This drills were followed by a military game that simulated an incursion of 150 radical fighters in the nighttime.The drills were followed by a meeting of the Federation Council of the Parliament of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko, with the speaker of the Lower House of the Tajik Parliament Shukurjon Zuhurov.According to Shukurjon Zuhurov, Russia and Tajikistan should increase their efforts aimed at resolving the complex situation in the region. The activities of various extremist groups, the spread of radical ideology across Central Asia, the threat that Afghanistan presents - those are the challenges that are to be taken seriously. He added that Tajikistan is deeply interested in the creation of collective security mechanisms. At the same time, the speaker of the Lower House of Tajik Parliament stressed his belief that the challenges that Afghanistan faces today can be addressed by both the military and economic measures.In November 2016, Russia and Tajikistan held a massive joint military exercise codenamed "Shield 2016″. They are different kinds of troops were involved. It's been reported that a total of 10 thousand men from both countries, and more than 1.5 thousand armored vehicles participated in these drills.