Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) admitted that the US-led coalition likely killed 188 civilians in Iraq and Syria since the start of the operation against Daesh terrorist group, CJTF-OIR said in a statement on Monday. The CJTF-OIR stressed that among the 16 reports it received in November 2016 about possible civilian casualties from the coalition strikes in Iraq and Syria, 13 were assessed as non-credible, five were labeled credible and five more were still being assessed.of Shahid-Yunis As Sab on November 6, Mosul on November 26 and 29, and in Syrian Salahiyah on November 21 and Raqqa on November 26, according to the statement.CJTF-OIR regrets the unintentional loss of civilian lives resulting from coalition efforts to defeat ISIL [Daesh] in Iraq and Syria and express our deepest sympathies to the families and others affected by these strikes," the statement said.The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Syria have not been authorized by the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.