© Steve Novak



Santa has more than stockings to fill on Wordsworth Lane."I keep having visions of some 'Far Side' cartoon," 63-year-old Dave Thomas quipped Friday evening as workers tended to the maw at the end of his driveway. "We'll either be living on top of a tiny spike of land ... or in the middle of a lake."when it opened Thursday morning, fortunately before any school buses went down the road.Residents said the water company, Aqua New Jersey, was fixing a leak in the water main on Wednesday that lead to the bigger problem.A company spokesperson could not be reached late Friday afternoon, though an alert on the Aqua website said service was disrupted Wednesday on Wordsworth Lane due to a water main break."It is just concerning as a homeowner that we are getting regular leaks on the waterline that are causing sinkholes of various sizes," another resident, Curtis Vielstich, said in an email. "Prior to our massive sinkhole, we had at least two more smaller ones up the road."