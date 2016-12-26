© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov

"This vaccine was developed over a decade ago by Canadian specialists. However, its development was delayed for several times because the vaccine was not expected to be commercially used. Until 2014, the research was funded by the Canadian government and after 2014 by the United States, because Ebola was considered a virus that could be potentially used by terrorists," Dr. Marie-Paule Kieny, Assistant Director-General at the World Health Organization (WHO), told Sputnik France.

"We're very happy that there is also a Russian-developed Ebola vaccine. A monopoly is always bad for healthcare. The fact that there are already two vaccines is a very positive piece of news," she pointed out.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Canadian researchers came up with a new vaccine against Ebola virus that has been proved to be 100 percent effective in trials.

The Russian vaccine was presented in January. Its production was started at the Federal Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

However, in mid-December, it was reported that another Russian-developed Ebola vaccine successfully passed the second phase of clinical tests. According to the Russian federal health and epidemic watchdog, preparation of the documents was started to register the vaccine.

"Recently I read that Vektor from Novosibirsk developed another vaccine. This is very positive," she added.

The vaccine successfully passed the first phase of clinical tests on 60 volunteers in May. The vaccination against Ebola was created by the Vektor scientific center.

The State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology "Vektor" is one of Russia's leading centers in the field. It was established in 1974. The center conducts scientific and practical activities to withstand global infection threats. It is known for broad international cooperation activities, including with the WHO.

In June, the WHO declared the end to the Ebola outbreak in Guinea and Liberia.