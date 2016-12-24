Your Risk for Chronic Diseases Skyrocket If You're Inactive

Why Sitting Causes so Much Harm

The Biological Imperative of Movement

"In essence, the young people's bodies seemed to be somehow remembering and responding to what that body had just been doing, whether sitting or moving, and then calculating a new, appropriate response — moving or sitting. In doing so, the researchers felt, the body created a healthy, dynamic circadian pattern."

"By prompting the release of a wide variety of biochemicals in the body and brain ... exercise almost certainly affects the body's internal clock mechanisms and therefore its circadian rhythms, especially those related to activity. Exercise seems to make the body better able to judge when and how much more it should be moving and when it should be at rest."

Diabetes, Heart Disease and Cancer Are All Related to Inactivity

"Once a child gets exposed to junk food early enough in their life, the chances [are] that they will get bigger and once they become obese, they can start having diabetes very early in life, and diabetes and obesity are all CVD risk factors."

An Active Lifestyle 'Insulates' You From Cancer

"[P]hysically active men and women have about a 30 to 40 percent reduction in the risk of developing colon cancer, compared with inactive persons ... With regard to breast cancer, there is reasonably clear evidence that physically active women have about a 20 to 30 percent reduction in risk, compared with inactive women."

Exercise Helps Protect Your Neurological Health Too

Regular Movement Is Critical for Optimal Health