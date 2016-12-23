© REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
US President-elect Donald Trump's call to institute extreme vetting of Muslim migrants does not mean a complete ban based on their religion, Trump's newly named Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway said during an interview on Thursday.

During 2016 presidential race, Trump called for a ban on Muslim migrants until their identities and intentions are positively established, repeatedly resorting to controversial rhetoric about immigrants and Muslim communities.

"[Trump] said during the campaign long after he had originally proposed that, that this would be more strictly tied to countries where we know they have a history of terrorism and that this is not — this is not a complete ban," Conway said on ABC's 'Good Morning America.'

Moreover, Trump had said he was open to the idea of requiring Muslims in the United States to register in a database as precaution in order to lessen the threat of terrorism.