© REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri

US President-elect Donald Trump's call to institute extreme vetting of Muslim migrants does not mean a complete ban based on their religion, Trump's newly named Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway said during an interview on Thursday.During 2016 presidential race, Trump called for a ban on Muslim migrants until their identities and intentions are positively established, repeatedly resorting to controversial rhetoric about immigrants and Muslim communities.Moreover, Trump had said he was open to the idea of requiring Muslims in the United States to register in a database as precaution in order to lessen the threat of terrorism.