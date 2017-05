© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters



The news that top Clinton aide Patrick Kennedy tried to engage in a blatant quid pro quo for changing the classification level of several of Clinton's emails shows a cavalier attitude towards protecting our nation's secrets.

Kennedy must resign from the State Department immediately and Clinton must state he has no place in her administration if she is elected president.

Newly released FBI documents pertaining to the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email servers show that an unnamed FBI agent claims Patrick Kennedy, the State Department's Undersecretary of State for Management, offered a bribe to the agency.Kennedy, who served directly under Hillary Clinton during her tenure as secretary of state, was accused of offering to increase the FBI's presence abroad "."The official went on to explain that this was not a one-off comment from Kennedy. In fact, Kennedy asked in a meeting whether the FBI could "?"The classification of the email is a troublesome issue for the Clinton presidential campaign. In the more than 30,000 emails that were on the server, FBI Director James Comey claimed that 110 were classified. Additionally, 2,000 emails were "" to the level of Confidential.Allegations that Kennedy engaged in a quid pro quo arrangement could be detrimental to both the Clinton campaign as well as Kennedy's career.Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), Chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, along with Devin Nunes (R-California), Chairman of Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, sent a letter on Monday to Secretary of State John Kerry, urging him to remove Kennedy from his position pending an independent investigation." the letter reads.However, another interviewee gave an entirely different version, CNN reported . Another FBI employee claimed that it was the FBI who brought up placing agents in Iraq in exchange for declassifying information. However, the FBI employee was later told the email would remain classified.A now-retired FBI official told the State Department that they would "Both reports converge over the point that Kennedy continued to follow up in an attempt to have them declassified.In addition, both the State Department and FBI have denied these allegations while Clinton's team continues to downplay any potential conflict from it. State Department deputy spokesperson Mark Toner called the allegations "" and told reporters: "" he added.Toner also disagreed with calls to remove Kennedy, saying: "The FBI denied any wrongdoings, but the report did note, "