FBI Director James Comey appears Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, where he'll get another chance to explain his agency's double standard regarding Hillary Clinton.House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz on Friday disclosed that the FBI granted immunity to Mrs. Clinton's top aides as part of its probe into whether Mrs. Clinton mishandled classified information. According to Mr. Chaffetz, this "limited" immunity was extended to former chief of staff Cheryl Mills and senior adviser Heather Samuelson, in order to get them to surrender their laptops, which they'd used to sort through Mrs. Clinton's work-versus-personal emails.Why the courtesy?Beth Wilkinson, who represents Ms. Mills and Ms. Samuelson, says the immunity deals were designed to protect her clients against any related "classification" disputes. This is an admission that both women knew their unsecure laptops had been holding sensitive information for more than a year.The FBI also offered immunity to John Bentel, who directed the State Department's Office of Information Resources Management; to Bryan Pagliano, Mrs. Clinton's IT guru; and to an employee of Platte River Networks (PRN), which housed the Clinton server.The deals also did not include—as they often do—requirements that the recipients cooperate with other investigating bodies, such as Congress.Meantime, the FBI waited until late Friday to dump another 189 pages of documents from its investigation, including notes from interviews with Ms. Mills and Ms. Samuelson, Mr. Pagliano, Clinton confidante Huma Abedin, and Platte River Network employees. They raise even more questions.Was the FBI concerned that Ms. Mills in the fall of 2013 (after Congress began investigating the Benghazi attacks) called Mr. Pagliano to ask about software that could be used for "wiping computer data"? Or that a Platte River Networks employee, after getting instructions from Ms. Mills to begin deleting Clinton emails more than 60 days old, entitled the resulting work ticket the "Hillary coverup operation"? Or that a PRN employee was instructed by the company's lawyer "not to answer any [FBI] questions related to conversations with" David Kendall, Mrs. Clinton's personal lawyer?The FBI documents also disclose that Mr. Pagliano admitted to having, at the beginning of Mrs. Clinton's tenure, several conversations with unnamed State Department official(s) who expressed concern that her private server posed "a federal records retention issue," and that it was likely transmitting classified information. When Mr. Pagliano relayed these concerns to Ms. Mills, she ignored them.We'd also love to hear what the FBI made of the news that Mrs. Clinton maintained a Gmail account. The Democratic presidential nominee has never disclosed this detail. Speaking of revealing, President Obama has publicly said he found out about Mrs. Clinton's server through "news reports." Yet the FBI notes reveal that he emailed Mrs. Clinton on her private server under a pseudonym. Ms. Abedin told the FBI that the White House was notified when Mrs. Clinton changed her email address so the President's secure server wouldn't exclude her emails. Was Mr. Obama fibbing too?These columns have long opposed the appointment of special prosecutors, but that depends on the ability of established legal officers to do their jobs without political favor. Mr. Comey's handling of the Clinton case understandably makes Americans wonder if their government can be trusted to perform this duty. On the evidence of the FBI's special treat for Mrs. Clinton and her aides, they are right to wonder.