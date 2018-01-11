roland dumas

French foreign minister in the 1980s, Roland Dumas.
Former French Foreign Minister Roland Dumas stated in a 2013 televised program on French media (LCP) that British government officials had told him about preparations for "sending rebels into Syria" two years prior to the start of the 2011 "protests" and conflict.

Dumas makes it clear that it is Assad's anti-Israel stance that has made him a target for Western-backed "regime change". The fact that over 200,000 Syrian civilians have been killed in the process appears to be of little consequence to Western politicians.


