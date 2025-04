© Guilermo Spelucin/Getty Images

"The idea that different genetic pathways influence things like emotional connection to music, dancing, or playing with others also fits what we see in real life. For example, some singers are drawn to expression, some to rhythm, and others thrive in collaborative settings."

"Because the twin study was performed in Swedish twins, studies in different countries are needed to see if the same relative effects of genes and environment are observed in different cultures."

"I've seen students who aren't particularly driven by external rewards but come alive when they're performing or even just listening to music. The findings should encourage research into the evolutionary origins of music enjoyment and the brain pathways that map onto the positive emotions that music can evoke."

Genes affect different aspects of music enjoyment — from the emotional reactions that compositions evoke to the social connection music can foster.Some people get the chills or feel moved to tears when listening to certain songs, while others tend to experience a less-intense reaction to music. Now, a new study hints thatAccording to a study published March 25 in the journal Nature Communications, 54% of the differences in the levels of music enjoyment between individuals can be attributed to their genes.such as growing up in a family that played musical instruments or listened to music together, as well as other, past music-related experiences. Mitchell Hutchings , an associate professor of voice at Florida Atlantic University who was not involved with the work, told Live Science in an email.Through statistical modelling, the study also found that different genetic factors influence different aspects of music enjoyment, such as how music affects a person's mood, the pleasure people get from moving to a beat, or the bonds people form through shared musical experiences.Hutchings said:To explore the role of genetics in music enjoyment, Giacomo Bignardi a doctoral candidate in cognitive neuroscience, and his colleagues at the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics in the Netherlands studied data from more than 9,000 twins ages 37 to 64. The data was pulled from thea large-scale medical research resource. In all, the study included around 3,400 identical twins and 5,600 nonidentical twins.Therefore, comparing aspects of musical enjoyment in different twin pairs enabled the researchers to estimate the influence of genetics. If the identical twins experienced more similar levels of music enjoyment than fraternal twins did, genetics must play a role in that experience, the researchers surmised, and they wanted to estimate the extent of that genetic influence.To measure people's level of music enjoyment, the researchers used thewhich asks participants to rate how strongly they agree with 20 statements, on a scale of 1 (strongly disagree) to 5 (strongly agree). Some statements included "Music calms and relaxes me," "When I hear a tune I like a lot, I can't help tapping or moving to its beat," and "When I share music with someone, I feel a special connection."Identical twins showed more than twice the similarity in music enjoyment than nonidentical twins did, on average, suggesting that genetics does play a significant role in shaping how much pleasure people get from music.is that it relied on the assumption that twins have the same level of musical exposure, by virtue of being raised in the same household. As such, the researchers assumed, any differences in music enjoyment would be due to genetics, rather than attributed to environmental factors.But the researchers acknowledged that this assumption does not always hold. For instance, one twin might seek out more musical experiences than the other — say, attending music classes or concerts — which would likely shape their musical enjoyment. Michelle Luciano , a professor in the School of Philosophy, Psychology and Language Sciences at the University of Edinburgh, told Live Science in an email:— musical skills that were previously linked to genetic factors . Separately, they also assessed participants' overall responsiveness to rewards and positive outcomes, a trait known asThis helped the team determine whether genetics was tied specifically to music enjoyment, rather than to the twins' musical perception skills or a broader tendency to enjoy rewarding stimuli.This mirrors Hutchings' real-life observations: