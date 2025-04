89 inches (226 centimeters) of snow fell within just two days, and 97 inches (247 centimeters) accumulated over three days.

© White Risk

A new Swiss snowfall record has been set at the Bortelsee station in the Simplon region of Switzerland, whereThe snowfall was primarily driven by the "Hans" depression, a low-pressure system that developed over the Gulf of Genoa. Named by Italian meteorological services, Hans channeled a strong southeasterly flow from the Mediterranean, carrying warm, moisture-laden air into the southern Alps. As this air mass encountered the mountainous terrain, it was forced upward, resulting in intense orographic precipitation on the southern slopes, particularly in the Simplon region. The interaction between this moist air and colder air masses at higher elevations led to significant snowfall, culminating in the record-breaking accumulations observed at Bortelsee.The impact of this weather system extended beyond snowfall records. Heavy snow forced the closure of several major ski resorts, including Zermatt in Switzerland and Val d'Isere in France, due to heightened avalanche danger. Rail and road access to these resorts was temporarily cut off, and power outages affected parts of upper Valais. Authorities issued avalanche warnings and weather alerts as the risk of avalanches, floods, and landslides increased across the Alps.