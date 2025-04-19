It reports 105cm (3.5 feet) in the last 24 hours,

it's neighbour Val d'Isere 1.2 metres (four feet).

A huge snowfall is underway in the Alps,Unfortunately, about 80% of ski areas have already ended their seasons.For those still open the storm is also so heavy that it has closed slopes, access roads and set the avalanche danger of a rare maximum 5 on the scale to 5 in parts of the Western Alps. There is also a fear of flooding in some areas with torrential rain on lower slopes and lower snowpack at times.Few resorts have been able to publish snowfall measurements to far but, later publishing an official stat of 75cm (30").Snowfalls in France appear even greater so far with the image above from Tignes this morning.Elsewhere Italy's La Thuile has posted 60cm (two feet) in the past 24 hours.Due to the extreme avalanche danger many ski areas are partially or fully closed today. Where slopes are open skiers are advised not to go off piste or onto any terrain not officially open under any circumstances.The storm is expected to continue through today but there's potential for amazing skiing over the Easter weekend on still-open slopes.