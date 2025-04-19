A rare waterspout appeared off the coast of Phu Quoc City in southern Vietnam on Friday morning, drawing the attention of both residents and tourists near An Thoi Town.The phenomenon occurred around 8:20 a.m., forming a visible funnel over the sea just a few kilometers from the shoreline. Witnesses recorded the rare event on their phones as the swirling column of air and mist hovered above the water.Lien, a local at An Thoi Port, said the waterspout created a large maelstrom but did not impact nearby vessels. "It lasted about five minutes. The sky had been dark and overcast since morning, like rain was coming," she said, noting that waterspouts and tornadoes are occasionally seen in the Phu Quoc area during certain times of the year.Phu Quoc, known as one of the world's most beautiful islands, occasionally experiences such phenomena due to its tropical climate.A waterspout is a rotating column of air over a body of water, similar to a tornado. Though usually short-lived and less intense, waterspouts can pose risks to boats and low-flying aircraft.No damage or injuries were reported following the incident.