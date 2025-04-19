Torrents of water flooded through narrow streets in the Piedmont region
Two people died in the northern province of Vicenza, Veneto, after the area was hit by devastating flooding following hours of torrential rainfall on Thursday.

The bodies of two people who had been reported missing on Thursday were found by rescue workers on Friday morning, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The two residents, whom Italian media described as being father and son, "were swept away in their car near their home" in Valdagno, a small town northwest of Vicenza, according to Italy's fire service.

The Agno stream, which runs through Valdagno, burst its banks late on Thursday after the area was lashed by torrential rainfall for hours on end.

This triggered widespread flooding at multiple locations across town, with water surging through the streets and sweeping vehicles away.



According to Il Fatto Quotidiano, the two victims were assisting the local Civil Protection service in the Ponte dei Nori area when their car was submerged and dragged away by flood water.

Veneto's President Luca Zaia said on Friday morning that the situation in Vicenza was still "critical", adding that he had declared a state of emergency for the entire province, as well as the neighbouring province of Verona.

Heavy rainfall pummelled the north of Italy on Thursday, with swathes of Piedmont and the Aosta Valley hit by flash floods.

A 92-year-old man was found dead in Monteu da Po, northeast of Turin, after he remained trapped inside his home following severe flooding, according to Italian media reports.

The victim was believed to have drowned, reports said.

Piedmont's President Alberto Cirio said late on Thursday that he had asked the government to declare a regional state of emergency to address "the significant damage" caused by the wave of extreme weather.

Power outages were reported in 37 municipalities in the Aosta Valley after heavy rainfall damaged some high-voltage lines, according to Il Corriere di Torino.

Italian news agency Ansa said that 6,400 households in the region were still without electricity on Friday morning.