A sudden and intense hailstorm swept across the capital city yesterday causing significant damage to vehicles, trees, and infrastructure while transforming the city's landscape into an unexpected icy spectacle.By mid-afternoon, thick clouds had gathered over the city, bringing with them high winds and a storm system that blanketed several sectors — including F-6, G-10, I-8 and Blue Area — in marble-sized hailstones. Within minutes, streets and rooftops were layered in ice, and visibility dropped drastically.Moreover, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a renewed alert, warning that similar weather conditions could return in the coming days as seasonal patterns shift sharply.Heavy hail, triggered by a sudden drop in temperature after an intense heatwave, fell across Islamabad and its adjoining areas, leaving roads, parks, and rooftops covered in ice. Social media was flooded with images of smashed car windows and hail the size of golf balls pelting the capital."People caught outside during the storm were stunned by the force and size of the hailstones," said a PMD spokesperson. The storm was preceded by abnormally high temperatures, creating the conditions for a sudden and violent atmospheric shift.Preliminary reports suggest that Faisal Mosque sustained minor structural damage. While some residents blamed the storm on divine retribution, meteorologists attributed it to the increasing unpredictability of weather in South Asia due to climate change."Climate disruption is making extreme events more common in our region," a senior PMD official noted, adding that a heatwave alert is also in effect for parts of Punjab and Sindh.The hailstorm follows a pattern of erratic spring weather across northern Pakistan and has renewed calls for better urban weather preparedness.More storms are possible through the weekend, officials warned.