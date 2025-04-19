Flash floods hit Phuket after heavy overnight rain, flooding key areas like Koh Sirey and Karon. Authorities warn of landslides and more rain ahead.Several areas of the popular island province were hit by flash floods on Wednesday morning following heavy overnight rainfall, causing widespread disruption and prompting weather warnings across southern Thailand.According to local officials, the worst-affected areas were Koh Sirey, a small island connected to Phuket's mainland by a bridge, and Tambon Karon. Both locations fall within the Mueang District, which has experienced severe flooding in recent months.Numerous roads across these areas became inundated, raising concerns about potential mudslides on nearby hillsides. Authorities are actively monitoring risk zones and urging residents to stay alert.At 8:23am, Tambon Karon Municipality announced that several central roads were submerged due to continuous heavy rain. Residents were advised to prepare for possible flooding of homes and properties.Meanwhile, the Phuket Times Facebook page reported that homes in the Pracha Udom Community on Koh Sirey were significantly affected by rising floodwaters. Although often considered a separate island, Koh Sirey is technically part of Tambon Rassada and connected to the Phuket mainland by a narrow canal, making it administratively part of the main island.Elsewhere, roads at the Tha Kraeng intersection in Mueang District became impassable for small vehicles, adding to the region's traffic woes.Authorities also issued a warning to residents near the Nak Kerd Mountain Range in Tambon Karon, urging caution due to the increased risk of landslides, similar to those that have occurred in the past under similar conditions.The Thai Meteorological Department has issued weather alerts for Phuket, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun, warning of continued heavy rainfall and flash flood risks until at least 22 April.The downpours are being driven by the combined influence of westerly and south-easterly winds over the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Thailand, and the southern region.Residents and tourists are advised to stay informed via official channels and take necessary precautions as the wet weather continues.