Since yesterday, the ongoing unstable and rainy weather conditions across Azerbaijan have led to a number of complications, including flooding in several areas, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement, APA reports.In response to the heavy rainfall, the Ministry has deployed its forces to carry out water drainage operations in flooded areas of Baku and Ganja, as well as in Khirdalan, Absheron district, evacuating citizens in need of assistance, and implementing other necessary safety measuresAt present, operations are continuing at several locations with the involvement of the Ministry's State Fire Protection Service, Special Risky Rescue Service, and the Baku Regional Center.