On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the municipality of Vacaria, located in the Serra Gaúcha region of Rio Grande do Sul, experienced an unexpected and intense hailstorm. The storm, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, began around 2:30 PM and affected several neighborhoods, including Kms 4 and 5, Franciosi, Altos da Glória, Vitória, Jardim dos Pampas, Jardim América, Glória, Cohaab, and Municipal.According to the local Civil Defense, this unusual weather phenomenon, referred to as a "saraivada de granizo," was characterized by a significant volume of small hailstones. Although the individual stones were small, the sheer quantity that fell was astonishing,Residents captured images showing thick layers of ice covering their properties and public spaces.The hailstorm was triggered by a combination of atmospheric instability caused by a low-pressure system and a flow of humidity from the northern regions of Brazil. This combination resulted in the formation of cumulonimbus clouds, which can reach altitudes of up to 20 kilometers. These clouds are known for their vertical development and are responsible for severe weather conditions, including storms and hail.Local authorities reported that approximately 120 residences sustained damage, including the EMEI Governador Synval Guazzelli school, which had to release students early at 4:30 PM due to roof damage. Fortunately, no residents were displaced as a result of the storm. The Fire Department responded to around 30 emergency calls and distributed tarpaulins to help protect homes that were affected.In some areas of Vacaria, the storm was accompanied by strong winds, which exacerbated the damage to roofs and other structures. The accumulated rainfall during the storm reached 25.2 mm over the course of two hours, according to data from CEMADEN. Despite the severe weather, the local government had already included Vacaria in a risk map hours prior to the storm, indicating the potential for hail.Images shared by local media and residents depicted scenes of disruption, with streets rendered impassable due to the accumulation of hail. Heavy machinery was deployed shortly after the storm to clear roads and restore normalcy. The municipal administration mobilized all departments to address the situation and assist affected residents.