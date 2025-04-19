© @Meteo Trás os Montes - Portugal

"Sections 11 (Piornos-Torre), 12 (Torre-Torre) and 13 (Portela do Arão-Torre) have been closed since 7:10 pm on Monday due to snowfall. There is still no forecast for the reopening of the road," a source from the Sub-regional Emergency and Civil Protection Command of Beiras and Serra da Estrela told Lusa news agency.The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) had predicted snowfall at the highest points of the Serra da Estrela, dropping the altitude to 1,400/1,600 metres at the end of this Monday, as well as a sharp drop in temperature.For today, IPMA maintains the forecast of snowfall in the highlands of the northern and central interior, above 1,000/1,200 meters in altitude, lowering the level to 800/1000 meters in altitude in the extreme north until early morning.A slight drop in temperature and the formation of ice or frost are also expected in some places in the northeast of Trás-os-Montes and Beira Alta.