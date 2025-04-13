The Government of the Canary Islands has declared a state of emergency in Lanzarote following intense and locally severe rainfall that caused significant flooding across the island on Saturday.This marks the first activation of the island-wide emergency under the Special Civil Protection and Emergency Response Plan for Flood Risk (PEINCA) in Lanzarote.The worst affected areas include the municipalities of Arrecife, Teguise, and San Bartolomé. Between 2:00pm and 4:00pm alone, the 112 emergency services recorded around 150 weather-related incidents. Most were linked to flooding in homes and garages, along with road disruptions caused by water accumulation.In response, emergency resources from both municipal and island levels were mobilised and coordinated through CECOES 112, the Canary Islands Emergency and Security Coordination Centre. The General Directorate of Emergencies has issued a public reminder advising against parking or driving in ravines, as sudden water flow poses a serious risk of flash flooding.