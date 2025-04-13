A very bright greenish bolide crossed the skies of all of Italy at around 9:00 pm today, April 12, 2025. We have received many reports of sightings (from north to south of Italy).Don't panic, because it is a so-called bolide, that is, blocks of rocky or ferrous material (a brighter meteor) or, in rare cases, the fragment (or fragments) of an object of anthropogenic origin. The color is given by the chemical composition (if it were confirmed to be green, today's would have a prevalence of magnesium).With reference to the rocky or ferrous material, a bolide is a meteor with a high brightness: it is a term commonly used but it is not scientific, since astronomers do not catalog meteors based on their brightness.Here is the video taken by our friends at AstroGargano :(Translated by Google)