the air temperature is -10°С, it is snowing.

In the Carpathians, up to one meter of snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi. Rescuers warn of deteriorating weather conditions in the highlands.On the morning of April 10, up to a meter of snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi in the Carpathians, writes UNN with reference to the mountain rescuers of Prykarpattya on Facebook.Rescuers warned about the deterioration of weather conditions in the highlands.On the morning of April 10, on Mount Pip Ivan, according to reports, it is cloudy, foggy (visibility is minimal), the wind is west, north-west 10-12 m/s,"About 20 cm of snow fell during the day, drifts in some places reach up to one meter," rescuers said.