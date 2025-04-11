Storm Olivier has swept across the Canary Islands, leaving behind an unexpected yet breathtaking scene on Mount Teide. While much of the island experienced rain and strong winds, the storm brought snow to the summit of Teide,At over 3,700 meters above sea level, Mount Teide is no stranger to the occasional dusting of snow during the colder months. But this spring snowfall, driven by the cold front associated with Storm Olivier, surprised locals and tourists alike.The peak, often bathed in sunlight even in winter, is now glistening under a pristine white blanket, a stark contrast to the palm tree-lined beaches below.Meteorologists from the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) confirmed that temperatures dropped significantly at higher altitudes during the storm, allowing snow to accumulate on Teide's upper slopes. Gusts of wind exceeding 90 km/h were also recorded in the Teide National Park area.For many residents, the snowfall offers a welcome sight, as it's like seeing two seasons in one day. You can go from sunbathing at the beach to seeing snow in the mountains, it's what makes Tenerife so magical!