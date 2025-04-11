Three indigenes of Obidi Agwa,Oguta Local Government, Imo State, have been killed by lightning on Tuesday.A source from the area, Chukwu said, four others were left in critical condition after the incident following a brief rainfall that evening."It was just a minor rain fall yesterday, April 8, and three people died instantly from lightning four other people are down, we have not seen this kind of thing before".Also, a video that went viral yesterday on social media, confirmed the incident.The indigene were seen wailing and mourning the victims.