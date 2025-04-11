mmmmm
Three indigenes of Obidi Agwa,Oguta Local Government, Imo State, have been killed by lightning on Tuesday.

A source from the area, Chukwu said, four others were left in critical condition after the incident following a brief rainfall that evening.

Palpable fear has gripped the entire community over the incident as most of its indigenes wondered why lightning would take the lives of the people, especially when the rain fall was not heavy.

"It was just a minor rain fall yesterday, April 8, and three people died instantly from lightning four other people are down, we have not seen this kind of thing before".

Also, a video that went viral yesterday on social media, confirmed the incident.

The indigene were seen wailing and mourning the victims.