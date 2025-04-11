Heavy rains have caused a crisis in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The area of Angra dos Reis is the most affected.This has left more than 346 people without homes. The situation is critical, with many areas in need of help.The Civil Defence has issued alerts in 46 neighbourhoods. They are urging people to evacuate to safer places. Emergency shelters have been set up for those in need. The government has declared a flood emergency. This allows for quicker access to relief resources and rescue operations.Many trees have fallen due to the heavy rains, adding to the danger. Roads are blocked, making it hard for rescue teams to reach affected areas. The community is working together to support those who have lost their homes and belongings.The declaration of a flood emergency is crucial. It helps in mobilising resources quickly. This includes food, water, and medical supplies for those affected. Rescue teams are working around the clock to help people in need.Efforts are being made to clear roads and restore communication lines. This will help in reaching remote areas that are cut off due to the floods. The focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents.The government is coordinating with local agencies to provide support. They are also looking at long-term solutions to prevent such disasters in the future. The community's resilience is being tested, but there is hope for recovery.