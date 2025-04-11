mmmm
© Kerstin K.
We received 82 reports about a fireball seen over Aargau, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Île-de-France, Baden-Württemberg, Bayern, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Centre-Val de Loire, England, Grand Est, Hauts-de-France, Hessen, Limburg, Lombardia, Luxembourg, Niedersachsen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Normandie, Oberösterreich and Région W on Sunday, April 6th 2025 around 00:31 UT.

For this event, we received 2 videos and 3 photos.