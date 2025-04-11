mmmmmm
© Shutterstock/Triff
We received 45 reports about a fireball seen over Baden-Württemberg, Bayern, Brandenburg, Drenthe, Gelderland, Hauts-de-France, Hessen, Niedersachsen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Rheinland-Pfalz, Sachsen, Sachsen-Anhalt and Thüringen on Saturday, April 5th 2025 around 22:00 UT.

For this event, we received one video.