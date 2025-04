© Florida Skywatchers/Facebook

"There is a lot of unauthorized activity that is currently not regulated both at a federal and a state level, and this is where we wanted to start. This is how we are trying to create a method to the madness by creating a reporting mechanism that starts with complaints to the Department of Environmental Protection [DEP] with complaints and concerns and then also at our local state airports."

"The previous administration ... sort of opened up that area of allowing, I would say, apprentices to a certain extent based on a lot of the research that I'd seen or just various companies, various corporations from across the world, to come into our atmosphere and start experimenting with, whether it's rock weathering, whether it's solar radiation modification, whether it's cloud seeding — something as simple as sending up a $30 balloon that you can buy on Amazon with specific chemicals so that you can alter the weather or solar radiation.



"It seems very concerning to me. I have a problem with people spraying perfume next to me sometimes. Don't you have a problem with people spraying things into the atmosphere that really have no type of empirical data?"

Great piece of legislation'

"Healthy skepticism is important. People have a right to know what is happening. There's a lot we don't know in this field of science and people are rightfully concerned."

"They would actually codify the practice of geoengineering and weather modification. People got a lot of kooky ideas that they can get in and put things in the atmosphere to block the sun and save us from climate change. We're not playing that game in Florida."

