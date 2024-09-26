The Democratic candidate for vice president issued a stern warning to Pennsylvania voters at a campaign rally today, telling the crowd that the country will not survive four more years of his running mate, who has been leading the country for four years.Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made the impassioned plea while speaking to supporters in the Keystone State, urging them to avoid making the mistake of putting the country through another term like the one served by his running mate on the Democratic ticket."We can't afford another four years of this!" Walz shouted while asking voters to continue supporting the same leadership that resulted in the last four years of failed policies. "The people in charge for the last four years have completely tanked this nation and put us on a fast track toward total destruction. That is why I'm asking you all to re-elect Kamala Harris for another four years!"Voters in the crowd seemed receptive to the plea. "He makes a convincing argument," said one rally attendee. "While asking all of us to vote for the person who has been in charge for the last four years, he reminded us that America simply won't last if we go through another four years of her. The evidence he presented made it abundantly clear that the lady who's been steering the ship the last four years would just completely wreck everything in the next four years."At publishing time, Walz issued a statement emphasizing the need for the country to return to the strong leadership, security, and prosperity it experienced before his running mate was elected.