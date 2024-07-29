Low-lying areas flooded in Pune
Incessant rains in Pune, Maharashtra, have caused severe flooding, resulting in the deaths of four people and the evacuation of residents from low-lying areas.

The India Meteorological Department issued a 'red alert' for the district, prompting school closures. Areas like Sinhagad Road, Bavdhan, Baner, and Deccan Gymkhana faced significant inundation.

Water release from Khadakwasla dam increased flooding along the Mutha river. Three men were electrocuted in Deccan, and a landslide in Mulshi killed one person and injured another.

Disaster management and NDRF teams are deployed, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has instructed authorities to aid affected citizens.