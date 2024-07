© Cell

What is a Pebble-bed Module nuclear reactor?

China's ambitious attempt

In a global first, researchers at Tsinghua University in China have successfully demonstrated a meltdown-proof nuclear fission reactor. The twin reactor design can generate 105 MW of power each and has been in the works since 2016. The technology is a welcome step for the nuclear energy industry after the meltdown at Fukushima in Japan more than a decade ago.During nuclear fission, large amounts of heat energy are generated, which is useful in generating electricity but is also a risk for the reaction. Nuclear reactors are designed with in-built cooling mechanisms that take the heat away from the reaction, failing which the reactor can overheat or even explode.Typically, the cooling mechanisms use water or carbon as cooling agents and are backed by external power supplies to ensure that the reactor temperature stays within control. In 2011, the Fukushima nuclear reactor experienced a rare event in which the standard and emergency power supply to the cooling mechanism failed, leading to a meltdown.Researchers have since pushed to build a nuclear reactor that is passively cooled and uses natural cooling methods. One such design is a high-temperature reactor with a pebble-bed module (HTR — PM).Conventional nuclear reactors use fuel rods that are energy-dense, containing large amounts of uranium with smaller amounts of graphite. In the HTR-PM reactor design, the fuel rod is inverted, and a large amount of graphite is used within which uranium is encased. This makes the energy density of the fuel much lower, almost like pebbles in a larger body of water.The approach has previously been demonstrated in prototype reactors built in Germany and China but a full-scale HTR-PM reactor had yet to be attempted.Interesting Engineering has previously reported China's ambitious push for nuclear power to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.Success did not come easily either. The Institute of Nuclear and New Energy Technology began constructing the commercial-scale HTR-PM at a facility in Shandong in 2016, with expectations that the site would be ready for testing a year later.The reactor began commercial operation only in December 2023.The technology's drawback is that it cannot be retrofitted onto existing nuclear reactors. To build a future where nuclear reactors are meltdown-proof, the nuclear energy industry will have to build HTR-PM reactors first.Luckily,The research findings were published in the journal Joule