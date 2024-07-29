© The Babylon Bee

Several reporters and political commentators have raised concerns about President Biden's recent press conference, as it seems to have been filmed entirely in Minecraft.The half-hour-long press conference has been "deemed suspicious" by a number of analysts, most of whom point to Biden's surprisingly cogent answers, lack of gaffes, and suspiciously blocky appearance as a Minecraft character as evidence that Biden may not actually have been involved in the conference."It's just a little bit off-key," said Kelly-Anne Gramby, a political reporter who watched the conference broadcast live. "It all just seemed to work too well. Joe knew all the answers to every question, he didn't call Trump his vice-president, his voice didn't sound like he'd been chainsmoking cigarettes for the last five hours, and he looked kinda chunky. Square, if you know what I mean. He was definitely an animated speaker, though...wait, not like that sort of animated!"While sources claim that the White House had hoped to dispel any rumors that Biden might be on death's door with the conference, most viewers have nonetheless remained unconvinced.At publishing time, the White House had further failed to quell public concerns about Biden, even after releasing a live Biden press conference that seemed all too similar to Fortnite.