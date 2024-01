THE 'RAPE'.

LAW & ORDER.

'RAPE IS SEXY'.

CONWAY, JONG-FAST, EPSTEIN, HALEY, HOFFMAN.

THE EXPERT.

The awarding of nearly $90 million to the second-rate advice columnist E. Jean Carroll will doubtless be remembered for generations as the greatest miscarriage of justice in contemporary American history. Jean Carroll's case was not just ludicrous on the face of it, but between the judge, the "experts" who testified, and the mechanisms by which the case even came to be, it's impossible for any ordinary person in the West to see this as anything more than the continuation of a series of hoaxes perpetrated on former President Donald J. Trump with the desire to keep him from re-entering the Oval Office in January 2025.It didn't matter to Carroll, who has accused multiple men of sexually assaulting or raping her throughout her life, including a babysitter's boyfriend, a dentist, a camp counselor, an unnamed college date, an unnamed boss, and CBS chief executive Les Moonves.Carroll also appeared to remember specifics such as the emptiness of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the early evening - a detail she called "inconceivable" - as well asUpon voluntarily entering a dressing room which she claims would "usually [be] locked until a client wants to try something on," she claims Trump "unzips his pants, and, forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I'm not certain — inside me."After apparently struggling free, she says, "I don't remember if any person or attendant is now in the lingerie department. I don't remember if I run for the elevator or if I take the slow ride down on the escalator. As soon as I land on the main floor, I run through the store and out the door — I don't recall which door — and find myself outside on Fifth Avenue."But even if your sympathies still lay with Carroll, consider this.CNN reported in 2019 that Carroll was "an avid Law & Order franchise fan," to which Carroll - an ostensibly damaged rape victim responded of the "coincidence": "It tickled me to death." She called it "a great, huge coincidence, but... a magnificent one."One of the critical pieces of evidence left-wing Judge Lewis Kaplan forbade from being shown to the jury was the now-infamous clip of Carroll on CNN with Anderson Cooper.In fact, in 2012, Trump himself was the subject of one of these fantasies Carroll shared on her Facebook page: "Would you have sex with Donald Trump for $17,000?" before going on to suggest that in her fantasy scenario, Trump may not be able to speak.Again, none of this was allowed to be heard by the jury that awarded Carroll nearly $85 million today, in addition to the $5.5 million another Manhattan jury already awarded her in her first case.Carroll has admitted that she first considered bringing a suit against Trump during a house party hosted by far-left blogger Molly Jong-Fast.Jong-Fast, a writer for the viciously 'Never Trump' publications the Atlantic, the Bulwark, the Daily Beast, and Vanity Fair, is the daughter of feminist activist Erica Jong and anti-gun author Jonathan Fast. She is also the granddaughter of communist author Howard Fast.On one evening in 2019, Jong-Fast held a celebration for Kathy Griffin at her New York home. Griffin had recently been in the news for holding up a bloodied, severed prop head of President Donald Trump, suffering public backlash which she claimed "broke" her. According to reporter Byron York: "Conway even suggested a lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, who had co-founded a #MeToo legal defense nonprofit group called Time's Up. Kaplan was apparently deeply committed to helping victims of sexual abuse but deeply committed to politics, too: In August 2021, she resigned from Time's Up over sexual misconduct allegations against New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The problem was Kaplan was not standing up for victims but was "involved in an effort to discredit one of Mr. Cuomo's alleged victims," according to a New York Times report. The E. Jean Carroll case would be a mix of sex and politics but with a Republican villain."So, who would fund the case? Perhaps someone else looking to do damage control as it was emerging that he visited disgraced sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's notorious island.That funding was from Hoffman's American Future Republic group. But the coincidences don't stop there.Recently, Reid Hoffman was found to be a major donor to the primary campaign of Trump's only remaining competitor: Nimarata 'Nikki' Haley. What a small world. Hoffman even bragged to New York Magazine's Kara Swisher:In attempting to put a valuation on the so-called "damage" done to E. Jean Carroll by Trump's repeated refusal to accept the charges of rape, Roberta Kaplan called "expert" Ashlee Humphreys, a liberal professor who had posed as a reputation consultant against Rudy Giuliani in his recent Georgia case.— making numerous donations through "ActBlue," which facilitated Black Lives Matter funds, and "Swing Left," with Federal Election Commission records showing her donating history included supporting candidates, as well as political action committee work and projects such as "Stop Republicans."Trump, for his part, was barely allowed to say a word when he took the stand.In which case, you might ask, what was the trial's point? You would be correct to ask the question. The answer, of course, is "show."Show trials like this are not commonplace in the Western world. But it happened in New York in 2024. And everyone should be wary.