Earlier today Judge Lewis Kaplan, a Trump-hating Clinton-appointed judge without morals or integrity, announced that he was delaying the E. Jean Carroll defamation case against Donald Trump until Tuesday - on the day of the nation's first primary in New Hampshire.Kaplan, a Clinton appointee, previously ruled that Trump is liable for defamatory statements he made about E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of rape. A court found that there was no evidence that Trump raped the woman who he doesn't know and never met. In fact, she's not even sure of the year or season the alleged rape occurred.On Monday, President Trump went SCORCHED EARTH on E. Jean Carroll on Truth Social.Trump posted several of her bizarre rape fantasies and sexually deviant comments on Truth Social.Carroll: Rape is sexy.Carroll lied about the "dress."Crazy talk.Big dick energy.Sex games.sexual house arrest.How to dominate a man.Sexual advance.Brad Pitt fantasy.The penis.More penis talk.Anal sex?Oral sex.Porn.Pants too tight.Hunter Thompson.Lied about Reid Hoffman.More on Roger.