Harvard President Claudine Gay will resign Tuesday afternoon, bringing an end to the shortest presidency in the University's history, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.University Provost Alan M. Garber '76 will serve as Harvard's interim president during a search for Gay's permanent successor, the Harvard Corporation — the University's highest governing body — announced in an email on Tuesday.Harvard spokesperson Jonathan L. Swain declined to comment on Gay's decision to step down.Gay's resignation — just six months and two days into the presidency — comes amid growing allegations of plagiarism and lasting doubts over her ability to respond to antisemitism on campus after her disastrous congressional testimony Dec. 5.Gay weathered scandal after scandal over her brief tenure, facing national backlash for her administration's response to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack andGay is expected to announce her decision to step down to Harvard affiliates in an email later today. The Corporation is also expected to make a statement about the decision.The announcement comes three weeks after the Corporation announced unanimous support for Gay after "extensive deliberations" following the congressional hearing.This story will be updated.