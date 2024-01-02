In the joint statement, the countries affirmed their commitments to "orderly, humane and regular migration" and stressed their efforts to tackle "root causes" of migration, disrupt human smuggling and promote private investment while also investing in "ambitious development programs" in the region.

"At a time when America is experiencing the worst border crisis in our nation's history, it is unconscionable to hear the Biden Administration's announcement that Secretaries Mayorkas and Blinken discussed with the President of Mexico amnesty for illegal immigrants. The United States must focus on policies that deter — not attract — people attempting to come here illegally, and the smugglers who profit from the catastrophe at our border.



"This development further demonstrates the Administration has no real intention of solving the humanitarian disaster and immediate national security crisis their policies have created. President Biden needs to stop vacationing and take immediate steps to stop the flow of illegal immigration into our country. Our nation's security and sovereignty depend upon it, and the American people demand it."

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources tell Fox News -- just as U.S. and Mexico officials met this week and discussed the benefits ofthose in the country illegally.The previous record was set in September when officials saw 269,735 encounters. The number includes illegal immigrants encountered between ports of entry and migrants entering at ports of entry via the CBP One app.Meanwhile, there have beenThere were over 9,400 encounters in the last 24 hours, with over 8,000 resulting in a release with a Notice to Appear.It caps a year at the southern border where multiple records have been repeatedly smashed, and where Border Patrol have consistently been overwhelmed by the numbers they are seeing.Republicans have blamed the surge on the policies of the administration, including the ending of Trump-era policies, while the administration says it is dealing with a hemisphere-wide challenge and needs more funding and immigration reform legislation from Congress.It has adopted a strategy of expanding "lawful" pathways for migration, cracking down on smugglers and increasing what it says are consequences for illegal entry. A DHS official told Fox this month that— nearly the number of removals in all of FY19.However, officials have also told lawmakers that they areand that doesn't include those being paroled in at ports of entry.as part of the emergency supplemental funding request,But the statement also said that officials discussed the "benefits" of granting some form of legal status for illegal immigrants already in the U.S., including those protected by thewhich shielded some illegal immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as minors."The delegations also discussed theand the DACA beneficiaries, who are a vital part of the US economy and society," the joint statement said, adding that the delegations will meet again in January.That immediately drew criticism from Republicans, who warned that such moves would only exacerbate the crisis.House Speaker Mike Johnson said: