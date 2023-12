© Getty Images



"Homelessness is solvable and should not exist in the United States. From day one, this Administration has put forth a comprehensive plan to tackle homelessness and we've acted aggressively and in conjunction with our federal, state, and local partners to address this challenge. We've made positive strides, but there is still more work to be done. This data underscores the urgent need for support for proven solutions and strategies that help people quickly exit homelessness and that prevent homelessness in the first place."

The homeless population in the United States has reached its highest reported level, according to a report published by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Friday.as housing and rent prices have significantly risen and aid from COVID-19 pandemic programs has plummeted, according to the report.marking the highest number recorded since the U.S. began tracking it in 2007.according to the report. The rise in homelessness was largely attributable to people becoming homeless for the time, as that number according to a press release on Friday.stated in the press release:Homelessness has risen in many areas in the U.S., including New York City Los Angeles , California, and Portland , Oregon.HUD pointed the Daily Caller News Foundation to the press release. The White House did not immediately respond to the DCNF's request for comment.