© Wil Cheung







WHAT JUST HAPPENED?

NOT

ALL THE LIGHTS WERE AURORAS

STEVE is a

recent discovery

.

© Martin McKenna



Two CMEs hit Earth over the weekend-- one on Saturday, Nov. 4th, another on Sunday, Nov. 5th. The double blow sparked a strong G3 -class geomagnetic storm with auroras as far south as Colorado (+40.1N) and Texas (+33.6N). The storm is now subsiding with isolated periods of minor G1 -class storming expected through Nov. 6th. At the apex of the storm, bright lights danced across the skies of northern Europe. Not all the lights were auroras. "To our utter amazement we observed a striking phenomenon," reports Martin McKenna of Swatragh, N. Ireland. "It was STEVE !""We were blown away by the intensity of the purple beam," continues McKenna."We could see it plainly with the naked eye, swelling and flickering in brilliance with delicate structures like those seen within a feather. My mate Conor likened it to a celestial funnel cloud or tornado changing form in real time."Wil Cheung observed an even more dramatic apparition of STEVE over Whitley Bay, England:marvels Cheung. "Strong auroras danced in the north while STEVE flowed through the sky to my south."Although our understanding of STEVE has rapidly progressed over the past few years, there are still many unsolved mysteries about the phenomenon. Every sighting is about 75% enigma.