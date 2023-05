Europeans are still trying to wrap their minds around what happened after sunset on April 23, 2023. Everyone knew that a CME was coming; photographers were already outside waiting for auroras. But when the auroras appeared, they were very strange."The auroras began to tear themselves apart, pulsating as they formed individual blobs that floated high in the sky.""It literally took my breath away," he says. "My pulse was still racing hours later!" The same blobsOrdinary auroras don't act like this.Indeed,Most people don't realize that Earth has rings . Unlike Saturn's rings, which are vast disks of glittering ice,The ring current skims the orbits of geosynchronous satellites and plays a huge role in determining the severity of geomagnetic storms.Earth-orbiting satellites have actually seen these protons on their way down.says Nishimura. "This is a question for future research.""It was very exciting to watch," says Ulbricht. "I definitely want to see them again."Good, because they'll be back. Solar Cycle 25 ramping up to a potentially-strong Solar Maximum next year. Future storms will surely knock more protons loose from the ring current system.Here's what to look for: (1) Proton auroras tend to appear around sunset. Why? Electric fields in Earth's magnetosphere push the protons toward the dusk not dawn side of our planet. (2) Proton auroras love to pulse--a sign of plasma wave activity in Earth's ring current. (3) Proton auroras are sometimes accompanied by deep red arcs of light (SARs), the glow of heat leaking from the ring current system.Solar Max is coming. Let the proton rain begin!